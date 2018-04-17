Justice Minister welcomes Fraser's appointment

Michael Masutha says Arthur Fraser’s experience in several government departments enables him to appreciate the work of government.

PRETORIA - The Correctional Services Department has announced that former state security director general Arthur Fraser has been appointed as its national commissioner.

It follows an earlier announcement by government that Fraser had with immediate effect been removed from the State Security Agency.

He's been moved just days ahead of a court application brought by the Inspector General of Intelligence, who's accused the former director general of abusing his powers to shield himself from investigation.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha has welcomed the appointment of Fraser as the prisons commissioner, claiming he is a competent senior civil servant.

Masutha says Fraser’s experience in several government departments enables him to appreciate the work of government.

Neither this statement nor the one issued by government earlier makes any mention of Fraser facing disciplinary procedures for allegedly interfering in the Inspector General of Intelligence’s investigation.

The Democratic Alliance has criticised the decision to simply move the former director general to another department, saying he has escaped liability for allegedly threatening the Inspector General of Intelligence.