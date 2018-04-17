Journalist denies claims of role in Madikizela-Mandela media sabotage

Veteran journalist Thandeka Gqubule has spoken out to clear her name after recent allegations of her apparent involvement in an apartheid covert operation to discredit Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela.

Gqubule attended a press conference in Parktown on Monday called by former Safety and Security Minister Sydney Mufamadi.

Mufamadi had called the briefing to also clear his name of allegations that he ordered the reopening of an investigation into Stompie Seipei's murder and that Madikizela-Mandela be charged with the child activist's killing.

Gqubule lifted her hand to ask a question and used that opportunity to make it clear to South Africans that she was not an apartheid informer and did not work for the apartheid regime's Stratcom, which used some in the media to launch smear campaigns against Madikizela-Mandela.

Gqubule, who was working for the Weekly Mail at the time of Seipei's disappearance, says she will never change a word in the articles she wrote because she is proud of her work.

“I just really can’t let mischief define who I am.”

The veteran journalist says she will be approaching the courts to clear her name.

In a video clip recently published by the Huffington Post which was later taken down, Madikizela-Mandela mentions Gqubule as one of the journalists who worked with the partners government to criticise her but Gqubule says that she was, in fact, on the struggle icon's side and exposed Stratcom.