Jordaan's lawyers struggling to obtain alleged rape case docket
ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson opened a rape case against Danny Jordaan last month. Danny Jordaan's lawyers say they've tried on several occasions to contact the police and addressed two letters to officers without any success.
CAPE TOWN - South African Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan's lawyers have accused police of refusing to give them information on the whereabouts of the docket opened by former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Jennifer Ferguson.
In a statement, Jordaan's lawyers say they've tried on several occasions to contact the police and addressed two letters to officers without any success.
Ferguson opened a rape case against Jordaan last month.
The case was then referred to a police station in Port Elizabeth.
Jordaan's lawyer Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi says the police's actions are unfair and damaging to her client.
“It’s almost a month since we learned of the press report that Jen Ferguson had laid a complaint against Dr Jordaan. Despite numerous attempts to contact the authorities including two letters directed at the South African police, we have been unable to determine any information about of the whereabouts of the docket. The lack of information is damaging to our client.”
