Groom poised for Lions debut
JOHANNESBURG - The Emirates Lions have named new signing Nic Groom in the 23-man matchday squad to face the Waratahs in Sydney on Friday morning.
Groom who arrives from English Premiership side Northampton Saints will provide scrum-half cover for Dillon Smit on the bench and is in line to make his Lions debut in the competition, having played for the Stormers before leaving for England in 2016.
Franco Mostert will continue to captain the side in the absence of Warren Whiteley who was in line to return from a knee injury against the Waratahs but has withdrawn from the clash due to that recurring knee injury.
Mostert will revert to the blindside flank position in place of Cyle Brink, while Andries Ferreira comes into the lock position.
Winger Madosh Tambwe retains his place in the starting lineup, having scored four tries against the Stormers in the Lions' last game before their bye last weekend.
Lions squad to face the Waratahs:
- Jacques van Rooyen
- Malcolm Marx
- Ruan Dreyer
- Andries Ferreira
- Marvin Orie
- Kwagga Smith
- Franco Mostert ©
- Hacjivah Dayimani
- Dillon Smit
- Elton Jantjies
- Madosh Tambwe
- Harold Vorster
- Lionel Mapoe
- Ruan Combrinck
- Andries Coetzee
- Robbie Coetzee
- Dylan Smith
- Jacobie Adriaanse
- Lourens Erasmus
- Marnus Schoeman
- Nic Groom
- Rohan Janse van Rensburg
- Sylvian Mahuza
