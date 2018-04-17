Popular Topics
Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi announced as new NMU chancellor

Fraser-Moleketi has described her new role as an honour.

New Nelson Mandela University chancellor Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi with Vice-Chancellor Dr Sibongile Muthwa. Picture: Twitter/@MandelaUni
New Nelson Mandela University chancellor Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi with Vice-Chancellor Dr Sibongile Muthwa. Picture: Twitter/@MandelaUni
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Former Cabinet minister Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi has been inducted as the new Nelson Mandela University (NMU) chancellor.

She has described her new role as an honour.

Fraser-Moleketi adds her appointment is also of significance to her family.

“This appointment is an immense honour and an enormous responsibility. Located in the Eastern Cape where my late father Arthur Fraser was born, in a way my appointment completes the circle back to the region where the Frasers hail.”

The Nelson Mandela University appointed its first black female Vice-Chancellor Dr Sibongile Muthwa in October.

