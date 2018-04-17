Popular Topics
GED delighted with start to online registrations for 2019 admissions

While the system experienced major glitches in 2016, this year the department has roped in the Home Affairs Department and experts to improve the technology.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi assisting a parent during 2019 online registration. Picture: @EducationGP/Twitter
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi assisting a parent during 2019 online registration. Picture: @EducationGP/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it’s excited about the 2019 online registration system for grade one and eight because it’s working.

By 9am on Tuesday, over 180,000 parents managed to successfully apply for their children.

Tuesday (17 April) is day two since the system went live and is expected to close at midnight on 28 May.

There have been minor glitches experienced, including parents entering home and work addresses incorrectly, delays with sending waiting list numbers and web operating system issues.

While the system experienced major glitches in 2016, this year the department has roped in the Home Affairs Department and experts to improve the technology.

The department’s Steve Mabona says: “As the Education Department, we're excited and happy because parents responded to our call. On Monday, within 5 minutes of the launch of the online application over 10,000 had applied and today (17 April) we over 180,000.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

