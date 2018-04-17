Gauteng MEC: Karabo Mokoena’s family needs to hear truth

Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza was in court on Monday to support the family of Karabo Mokoena who was brutally murdered a last year, allegedly by her boyfriend.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza says that she’s confident that the trial against Sandile Mantsoe will give the Mokoena family peace.

Mayathula-Khoza was in court on Monday to support the family of Karabo Mokoena who was brutally murdered last year, allegedly by her boyfriend.

But Mantsoe has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Mayathula-Khoza says she was going through many emotions in court on Monday.

“It’s shocking really. What I heard was very shocking but what makes me encouraged is that it looks like the truth is coming out and this is what I feel the family needs.

“The family needs the truth so that once they have heard the truth, the family will be relieved.”