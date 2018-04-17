G7 backs US, British, French efforts to curb Syrian chemical weapon capability
Russian officials have said that the inspectors were unable to reach Douma because they had not been cleared by the United Nations.
BERLIN – The Group of Seven industrialised nations condemned the alleged chemical attack in eastern Ghouta in Syria on 7 April and backed “proportionate” efforts by the United States, Britain and France to stop the future use of such weapons.
“We fully support efforts made by the United States, the UK and France to decrease the capacity to use chemical weapons by the Assad regime and to prevent their future use,” said the leaders, referring to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.
“We still stand by a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Syria,” they added in the statement released by Germany on Tuesday.
