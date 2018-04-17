Firefighters battle blaze above Kirstenbosch Gardens

Two helicopters have been deployed to water-bomb the fire.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are battling a blaze above Kirstenbosch Gardens.

Two helicopters have been deployed to waterbomb the fire.

Fire and Rescue Service’s Theo Layne says fire crews will remain on scene.

“Firefighting crews are still on scene at the fire which started at about 2:30pm on Monday above Kirstenbosch Gardens. They have two sections they will concentrate on. Crews will probably remain on scene through the day.”

Sad to see this fire on our favourite beauty spot. The choppers were doing an awesome job fighting the #kirstenboschfire @lovecapetown pic.twitter.com/0h5enLID9e — PrimrosePanglea (@PrimrosePanglea) April 16, 2018

@vwsfires fire spreading rapidly on the mountain above Kirstenbosch gardens (near skeleton gorge). Viewing from my house in Bishopscourt! pic.twitter.com/iJ4CJwGHAk — colleen murray (@colleen_yarrum) April 16, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)