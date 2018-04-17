Firefighters battle blaze above Kirstenbosch Gardens
Two helicopters have been deployed to water-bomb the fire.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are battling a blaze above Kirstenbosch Gardens.
Two helicopters have been deployed to waterbomb the fire.
Fire and Rescue Service’s Theo Layne says fire crews will remain on scene.
“Firefighting crews are still on scene at the fire which started at about 2:30pm on Monday above Kirstenbosch Gardens. They have two sections they will concentrate on. Crews will probably remain on scene through the day.”
Sad to see this fire on our favourite beauty spot. The choppers were doing an awesome job fighting the #kirstenboschfire @lovecapetown pic.twitter.com/0h5enLID9e— PrimrosePanglea (@PrimrosePanglea) April 16, 2018
@vwsfires fire spreading rapidly on the mountain above Kirstenbosch gardens (near skeleton gorge). Viewing from my house in Bishopscourt! pic.twitter.com/iJ4CJwGHAk— colleen murray (@colleen_yarrum) April 16, 2018
#KirstenboschFire current smoke plume from Kirstenbosch gardens. @vwsfires @VulcanWildfire @wo_fire @NCCwildfires @WesternCapeGov @TableMountainNP pic.twitter.com/uCYgQXPZok— Sullivan Photography (@Sullphotography) April 16, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.