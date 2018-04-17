Fire above Kirstenbosch Gardens spreads to Nursery Ravine

The blaze started at Skeleton Gorge on Monday but has spread to the Nursery Ravine area.

CAPE TOWN - More than 90 firefighters have been deployed to fight a rapidly spreading fire on the mountain slopes above Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

Officials say the inaccessibility of the terrain has resulted in the fire flaring up again.

Three helicopters are assisting.

Table Mountain National Parks' Philip Prins says an early investigation has shown a massive rockfall is the cause of the fire.

“At this stage, the fire is spreading again. It’s burned through Nursery Ravine. We have fresh crews between Table Mountain National Parks. We have about 96 firefighters on the scene with Working on Fire.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)