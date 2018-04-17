Popular Topics
Employers urged to accommodate workers ahead of planned bus strike

Workers want a 12% wage increase, while employers are offering a 7% increase, going up to 7,5% over three years.

FILE: The MyCiti bus service. Picture: City of Cape Town
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Transport union Satawu says a meeting with employers has been scheduled for Tuesday ahead of a bus drivers' strike on Wednesday.

Wage negotiations recently deadlocked and a 48-hour strike notice was issued on Monday.

Workers want a 12% wage increase, while employers are offering a 7% increase, going up to 7,5% over three years.

Satawu’s Zanele Sabela says: “We are looking to sign a one-year agreement, while employers want to sign a three-year agreement. Workers feel employers are not doing anything to sign a three-year agreement.”

Golden Arrow Bus Services hopes a wage hike deal could be reached in the coming hours.

If no agreement is struck, drivers will down their keys from tomorrow indefinitely.

The City of Cape Town’s Brett Herron says MyCiTi services will be affected.

“We urge employers and businesses to consider flexible working arrangements, remote working conditions and flexible working hours to accommodate commuters. They’re going to struggle to access their places of employment, due to the strike.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

