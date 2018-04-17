EFF to serve NW Speaker with court papers over Mahumapelo secret ballot decision
The motion of no confidence against Premier Supra Mahumapelo which was set to be debated on Tuesday but has been postponed to allow court processes to unfold.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will serve legal papers on North West Speaker Susan Dantjie by Wednesday following her decision not to allow a vote of no confidence in Premier Supra Mahumapelo to be held by way of secret ballot.
The motion which was set to be debated on Tuesday but has been postponed to allow court processes to unfold after the EFF approached the courts yesterday.
The EFF’s Betty Diale says: “Our MPL should be allowed to vote in accordance with their conscience, by way of a secret vote.
“So we’ve agreed through our respective attorneys to get the sitting of today postponed, pending the finalisation of the court process.”
The party tabled the motion following numerous allegations of corruption against Mahumapelo, the latest being over a bursary worth R1.1 million awarded to his son by state aerospace company Denel.
