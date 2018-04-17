EFF: ANC MPLs would vote against Mahumapelo in secret ballot
The motion of no confidence against North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo was set to be debated on Tuesday, but it has been postponed.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF) in the North West says it believes African National Congress members of the provincial legislature (MPLs) would vote in favour of a motion to unseat Premier Supra Mahumapelo if done by secret ballot.
The motion against Mahumapelo was set to be debated on Tuesday, but it has been postponed after the EFF approached the courts to challenge the speaker’s decision for an open ballot.
The EFF needs at least 17 votes to successfully oust Mahumapelo.
The party’s Betty Diale says ANC members have been threatened.
“We’ve got nine guaranteed at this stage, we need at least eight from the ruling party. We heard on the news they met with the leadership of the ANC who has been threatening that none of them should vote in favour of the motion or else action will be taken.”
The EFF says it's sought legal relief as it believes, as sponsors of the motion, they have the responsibility to protect MPLs who are willing to vote in accordance with their conscience.
(Edited Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
-
[WATCH] Joburg ANC's secret ballot court bid fails
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.