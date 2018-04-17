EFF: ANC MPLs would vote against Mahumapelo in secret ballot

The motion of no confidence against North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo was set to be debated on Tuesday, but it has been postponed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF) in the North West says it believes African National Congress members of the provincial legislature (MPLs) would vote in favour of a motion to unseat Premier Supra Mahumapelo if done by secret ballot.

The motion against Mahumapelo was set to be debated on Tuesday, but it has been postponed after the EFF approached the courts to challenge the speaker’s decision for an open ballot.

The EFF needs at least 17 votes to successfully oust Mahumapelo.

The party’s Betty Diale says ANC members have been threatened.

“We’ve got nine guaranteed at this stage, we need at least eight from the ruling party. We heard on the news they met with the leadership of the ANC who has been threatening that none of them should vote in favour of the motion or else action will be taken.”

The EFF says it's sought legal relief as it believes, as sponsors of the motion, they have the responsibility to protect MPLs who are willing to vote in accordance with their conscience.

(Edited Shimoney Regter)