Disgruntled Vrygrond residents vow to continue protesting over land
Plots, where residents plan to erect their shacks, have been marked out.
CAPE TOWN - A group of disgruntled Vrygrond residents have vowed to continue protesting if authorities keep evicting them from a piece of land next to the community.
Violent protests erupted during evictions on Monday.
Plots, where residents plan to erect their shacks, have been marked out.
Protesting residents have set fire to nearby vegetation.
#VrygrondProtests Residents say they’ll keep on protesting if authorities continue evicting them from a piece of land next to the community. KB pic.twitter.com/NL0h66pWMp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2018
They say they have nowhere else to go.
“We’ll continue building our shacks.”
One resident expressed his frustration over the fact that they have lived in the area for so many years and they’re still renting.
“This has been here for 30 years and she’s still renting… is that fair?”
Protests spilt over to a local shopping centre, where a shop was looted on Monday night.
#VrygrondProtests Residents have taken their protest action to Vrygrond Avenue where some are now discussing their grievances with police. KB pic.twitter.com/cNORrsqdkO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.