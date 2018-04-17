Popular Topics
Disgruntled Vrygrond residents vow to continue protesting over land

Plots, where residents plan to erect their shacks, have been marked out.

A group of disgruntled Vrygrond residents protesting for a piece of vacant land on 17 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
A group of disgruntled Vrygrond residents protesting for a piece of vacant land on 17 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A group of disgruntled Vrygrond residents have vowed to continue protesting if authorities keep evicting them from a piece of land next to the community.

Violent protests erupted during evictions on Monday.

Plots, where residents plan to erect their shacks, have been marked out.

Protesting residents have set fire to nearby vegetation.

They say they have nowhere else to go.

“We’ll continue building our shacks.”

One resident expressed his frustration over the fact that they have lived in the area for so many years and they’re still renting.

“This has been here for 30 years and she’s still renting… is that fair?”

Protests spilt over to a local shopping centre, where a shop was looted on Monday night.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA