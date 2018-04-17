Disgruntled Vrygrond residents vow to continue protesting over land

Plots, where residents plan to erect their shacks, have been marked out.

CAPE TOWN - A group of disgruntled Vrygrond residents have vowed to continue protesting if authorities keep evicting them from a piece of land next to the community.

Violent protests erupted during evictions on Monday.

Plots, where residents plan to erect their shacks, have been marked out.

Protesting residents have set fire to nearby vegetation.

#VrygrondProtests Residents say they’ll keep on protesting if authorities continue evicting them from a piece of land next to the community. KB pic.twitter.com/NL0h66pWMp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2018

They say they have nowhere else to go.

“We’ll continue building our shacks.”

One resident expressed his frustration over the fact that they have lived in the area for so many years and they’re still renting.

“This has been here for 30 years and she’s still renting… is that fair?”

Protests spilt over to a local shopping centre, where a shop was looted on Monday night.

#VrygrondProtests Residents have taken their protest action to Vrygrond Avenue where some are now discussing their grievances with police. KB pic.twitter.com/cNORrsqdkO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)