Dintwe’s lawyers: Case against Fraser remains on roll
The government has removed Arthur Fraser as State Security Agency's director general and moved him to the Correctional Services Department.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for the Inspector General of Intelligence say the application against the State Security Agency director general will still go ahead on Thursday.
The government announced earlier on Tuesday it’s removed Arthur Fraser as the agency's director general and has moved him to the Correctional Services Department.
It emerged last week that Fraser had revoked Setlhomamaru Dintwe’s security clearance.
Dintwe says the move is aimed at stifling an investigation into his conduct.
Dintwe’s attorney says their case remains on the roll because the issues raised require urgent determination, notwithstanding the removal of Fraser.
Dintwe has questioned the legality of the State Security Agency director general’s authority to revoke or amend the inspector general’s security clearance.
Loyisa Jafta has been appointed as the acting director general. However, it’s not known whether he will review Fraser’s decision.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has denounced the decision, it welcomes Fraser’s removal from the agency, but questions why he was shifted to another government department.
LISTEN: Spy boss Arthur Fraser is playing umpire & player - Ronnie Kasrils
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
