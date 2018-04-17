Detawu calls for Mark Lamberti's resignation

The union is blaming him for what it says was the unlawful suspension of employees during a demonstration outside Parliament last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union (Detawu) has called on Imperial Cargo CEO Mark Lamberti to resign.

The union is blaming him for what it says was the unlawful suspension of employees during a demonstration outside Parliament last week.

Detawu says its members were charged despite having complied with the Labour Relations Act by sending a letter of intent of protest beforehand.

The union's Nontembeko Luzipho says members are staging a sit-in at the company’s offices in the Western Cape until their concerns are addressed.

“We want the company to lift the suspension hence we are sitting here and we are sitting here with the general secretary of Saftu Zwelinzima Vavi. Until the company lifts those suspensions we are not moving.”

Lamberti has made headlines in recent weeks.

He was found guilty of discrimination after he referred to a former employee as a female employment equity candidate.

He's since resigned from the boards of both Business Leadership South Africa and Eskom.