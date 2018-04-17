'Desperate Housewives' actress Eva Longoria gets Hollywood star
Friends and family were on hand to fete the 43-year-old, including pop star Ricky Martin, actress Anna Faris, and Felicity Huffman, who played alongside Longoria for eight seasons in the TV drama 'Desperate Housewives'.
LOS ANGELES - There were laughs and tears on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday as actress Eva Longoria was honoured with a star.
Friends and family were on hand to fete the 43-year-old, including pop star Ricky Martin, actress Anna Faris, and Felicity Huffman, who played alongside Longoria for eight seasons in the TV drama Desperate Housewives.
“I feel like I’m still a little girl from Corpus Christi, Texas, who had a really big dream and big hair”, Longoria said, to chuckles from the crowd.
“As a woman and as a Latina, I represent a lot of communities, and I want to tell all those communities that this isn’t my star, this is our star.”
Well, it’s done! I’m officially available to be walked all over! What an honor! Thank you Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and everyone who helped make this happen! ⭐️ ❤️⭐️— Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) April 17, 2018
📸: Rex pic.twitter.com/FMGdQ92lkA
Getting her start in soap operas The Young and The Restless and General Hospital, Longoria gained fame and a Golden Globe nomination, and won Screen Actors Guild awards for playing one of the four leading roles in Desperate Housewives.
Longoria’s third husband Jose Antonio Baston, with whom she is expecting her first child, also attended the event.
Monday’s ceremony coincided with the release of Longoria’s latest film Overboard, which co-stars Faris and Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez, and tells the story of a yacht owner who suffers amnesia after falling overboard. It is a remake of the 1987 film of the same name.
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.