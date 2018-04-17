DA has suffered reputational harm at De Lille's hands, says CT caucus
The party's city caucus will be seeking permission from the Federal Executive to table a fresh motion of no confidence in Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.
CAPE TOWN - The battle between Mayor Patricia De Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA) is set to intensify even further.
The party's city caucus will be seeking permission from the Federal Executive to table a fresh motion of no confidence in her.
This after a two-thirds majority voted in favour of a motion at a closed-door caucus meeting on Monday.
Deputy caucus leader JP Smith says that two thirds of the DA’s councillors in the city don’t believe that De Lille should continue to lead them.
But the battle lines are drawn, with the 10% of the caucus who abstained from voting, either undecided or playing their cards close to their chest.
In February, when the DA tabled its last motion of no confidence in her, the African National Congress helped De Lille’s supporters to keep her in her job.
Eyewitness News understands that the caucus on Monday also considered an allegation by a top city official that De Lille coerced him into amending the criteria for a job to make a candidate she preferred eligible for the post.
The caucus says the party has suffered constant and continued reputational harm at the hands of De Lille, since its last motion against her failed by a single vote.
