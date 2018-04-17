'Credibility of accounting, auditing profession in SA in the gutter'
Auditor General Kimi Makwetu announced earlier on Tuesday that his office is terminating the contracts of both KPMG and Nkonki.
JOHANNESBURG - Auditor General Kimi Makwetu says the overall credibility of the accounting profession in South Africa is in the gutter.
Makwetu announced earlier on Tuesday that his office is terminating the contracts of both KPMG and Nkonki.
He says recent media reports relating to the external audit of VBS Mutual Bank and the conduct of KPMG audit partners are some of the reasons that prompted the decision to withdraw all KPMG audit mandates with immediate effect.
Makwetu says practitioners need to fix systemic problems as a matter of urgency.
“The overall credibility of the auditing and accounting profession in South Africa is in the gutter and I think we need to look at the bigger picture and look at what it is doing to all of us as auditors and accountants. It’s possibly about time that all those practitioners stand up and deal with this matter decisively.”
The Auditor General says accounting practitioners need to fix systemic these problems as a matter of urgency.
LISTEN: KPMG and Nkoni contracts terminated
More in Business
-
Detawu calls for Mark Lamberti's resignation
-
[LISTEN] Paying petrol attendants tips via credit card benefits bank more
-
‘Philippi Horticultural Area a major income generator'
-
#RandReport: Rand firms as improving outlook spurs bull, stocks flat
-
[LISTEN] You’re fired! – Govt to its auditors KPMG & Nkonki
-
Possible legal action for those refusing to testify in Eskom inquiry?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.