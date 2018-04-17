Court told Karabo Mokoena was warned Mantsoe would kill her

Karabo Mokoena’s sister Bontle has testified in the trial against Sandile Mantsoe who is accused of killing Mokoena last year and dumping her burnt body in the veld in Lyndhurst.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has heard that Karabo Mokoena was repeatedly warned about the violent nature of her relationship with her boyfriend before she was murdered.

He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Bontle Mokoena says when she, Karabo and another friend of theirs met Mantsoe in October 2016, Karabo and Sandile hit it off immediately which lead to a romance lasting about 8 months.

She says, in the beginning, Mantsoe was good to Karabo, but sometime later, she started complaining about their relationship.

Bontle has told the court how on 28 March, just a day after her birthday, Karabo called her while she was in the hospital, saying she had been beaten by Mantsoe.

She’s also recalled an incident where Karabo told her how Mantsoe head-butted her after she discovered he’d cheated on her.

Bontle says her sister was deeply in love with Mantsoe and would have done anything for him.

Breaking down in tears, Bontle said her mother had repeatedly raised flags about their relationship and warned Karabo that Mantsoe would eventually kill her.