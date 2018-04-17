Bus drivers set for nationwide strike on Wednesday
The strike will affect short and long-distance bus services including MyCiti.
CAPE TOWN – Bus drivers countrywide are to down their keys from Wednesday. Unions have given notice of the industrial action after wage talks deadlocked.
The strike will affect short and long-distance bus services, including MyCiti.
The City of Cape Town's Brett Herron says: “We urge the party to the Bargaining Council to work hard at finding a solution as soon as possible since this will have huge impact on the city and its traffic flow and commuters.”
Among unions demands is a 12% across the board pay increase.
Employers are offering a staggered increase starting from 7% over three years.
