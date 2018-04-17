Bus commuters urged to find alternative transport ahead of nationwide strike
Unions have already given notice to strike to the South African Bargaining Council following a deadlock in wage negotiations.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has urged commuters to find alternative transport as Rea Vaya buses will not be operating from Wednesday due to the planned national bus strike.
Among the union's demands is a 12% “across the board” pay increase.
The strike will affect short and long-distance bus services countrywide.
Rea Vaya’s Benny Makgoga said: “As a result, our passengers will be stranded once again because the drivers will be on strike as of tomorrow and we urge them to use alternative public transport.”
CAPE TOWN
Many Capetonians who rely on bus services may have to stay home on Wednesday as a result of the nationwide strike goes ahead.
But Golden Arrow Bus Services is hoping a wage hike deal can be struck before the end of the day.
The hundreds of thousands of bus commuters are hoping for a swift resolution.
Some commuters at the bus terminus at Cape Town's Grand Parade are aware of the possibility of a strike, while for others, it's the first time they are hearing about it.
The MyCiti bus service is also affected by the strike.
But everyone agrees: a bus strike will be a major inconvenience, especially in their pockets.
One commuter said: “I pay anything between R5,30 for a ride in Cape Town and the pensioners take a taxi for about R10 I think.”
Another added: “Tomorrow, I’m not going to work, I don’t have a choice because I have clip cards.”
Unions have given a 48-hour deadline for an agreement to be reached - if talks are still deadlocked at midnight drivers across the country will down their keys on Wednesday.
#BusStrike Johannesburg's #Metrobus says it is not affected by tomorrow's bus strike. pic.twitter.com/8MG2jImORO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2018
SATAWU SAYS BUS STRIKE GOING AHEAD
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says it will meet with employers on Thursday to try and resolve a wage dispute in the sector but the nationwide strike planned for Wednesday will go ahead.
Satawu's Solomon Mahlangu said: “Around 17,000 in terms of the employees that are part of the bargaining unit in the bargaining council, but there will be more because there are also non-parties that will be participating in the strike.”
#BusStrike Joburg's #ReaVaya buses will not be operating as its drivers are part of tomorrow's strike. pic.twitter.com/Y9Dlafm1go— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2018
#BusStrike Cape Town's #MyCiTi and #GoldenArrow buses will not be operating as drivers are part of tomorrow's strike. pic.twitter.com/EjJpPzIi4W— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2018
#BusStrike Gauteng's #Putco buses will not be operating as drivers are part of the strike tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/81fLXH7hmo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2018
#BusStrike Pietermaritzburg's #SMT bus service will not be operating as drivers will be part of the strike tomorrow.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2018
#BusStrike Durban and Richard's Bay's #Transnat and #Ikhwezi will be operating as usual tomorrow.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2018
#BusStrike Port Elizabeth's Algoa Bus Company buses will not be operating tomorrow as drivers are part of the strike tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZDuO78WeBK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2018
