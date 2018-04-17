Brighton welcome Spurs to move closer to guaranteed safety

With a hungry Harry Kane chasing the Golden Boot in front of a red-hot Eriksen, Brighton will need a mammoth performance to grab a point – or points if they’re ambitious – from their London opponents.

JOHANNESBURG - The Falmer Stadium plays host to Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur in the only English Premier League match on Tuesday night.

A win for Spurs will help set them up for a strong final charge to finish in second behind Manchester City, whilst a win for Brighton will see them climb Watford and reach the often sought after 40 point mark which, in many seasons past, means safety for the next campaign.

Fortune and recent results do not favour the home side who have failed to win since 24 February in a 2-1 win over Swansea City. From an offensive point of view, they have scored three goals in their last three matches, conceding double the amount of goals.

Those results include a 1-1 home draw to Huddersfield; either side of defeats to Palace and Leicester City respectively.

Glenn Murray, who has been one the most effective players this season, will be hoping to get past a Spurs defence that has conceded a goal in their last three games.

Following the 3-1 loss to Manchester City, the Lilywhites have scored five goals in their last two games which included a London derby where Mauricio Pochettino’s men put three past Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Cristian Eriksen has scored in Spurs’ last four games in all competitions, including two at Chelsea, the consolation against City and two against Swansea in the FA Cup.

With a hungry Harry Kane chasing the Golden Boot in front of a red-hot Eriksen, Brighton will need a mammoth performance to grab a point – or points if they’re ambitious – from their London opponents.

They may fancy their chances though, with Spurs having their semi-final fixture against Manchester United at the back of their minds.

Kick-off on Tuesday evening is at 8:45PM.