Brian Molefe loses bid for leave to appeal pension payout ruling
Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe has lost his bid for leave to appeal the ruling which found his pension deal unlawful and that he pay back the money.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe has lost his bid for leave to appeal the court order which found his R30-million pension deal was unlawful.
The High Court in Pretoria ruled in January that Molefe should pay back monies which had already been paid out to him.
In the scathing judgment, the court found it disturning how people in leadership positions with a total lack of shame and dignity abused public funds.
Molefe had argued that the court was wrong in numerous respects when it found he was not entitled to the R30 million pension payout.
But after only a few hours of argument and a brief adjournment, Judge Elias Matojane ruled that no other court would come to a different conclusion.
Now, trade union Solidarity, which was among the applicants together with the DA and the EFF has given Molefe 24 hours to pay back the R11 million.
The union says it also wants the former chief executive to pay the interest owed on those funds.
But the road is not over just yet, because Molefe may still petition the Supreme Court of Appeal directly.
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.