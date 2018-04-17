Boy (4) hospitalised after falling into hot bath water

The incident occurred at the Plastic View informal settlement in Centurion on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A four-year-old boy is being treated for burn wounds after falling into a tub of hot water.

The mother rushed the boy to a nearby church for help.

ER24’s Russell Meiring says paramedics later assessed the child.

“He had sustained burns to his legs and buttocks, leaving him in a serious condition. The boy was treated for his injuries and pain relief medication was provided. He was transported to Steve Biko Academic Hospital for further care.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)