Border rugby placed under provisional sequestration

JOHANNESBURG - The Border Rugby Union has been placed under provisional sequestration after the High Court (East London Circuit Local Division) decided in the favour of The South African Rugby Players Association (Sarpa).

Sarpa lodged an application on 29 March for the sequestration of this rugby union.

The Border Rugby Union will now hand over their operating activities to the liquidator after they have failed to comply with the court order to submit the relevant documentation to prove why they should not be sequestrated.

The union has failed intermittently since December 2017 to make full salary payments to players and furthermore, did not make the necessary pension fund and medical aid payments as agreed.

After written demands issued by Sarpa, the Border Rugby Union failed to meet its commitments to the players, attributing these failures to cash flow challenges and from there the action was instituted.

On Tuesday after the order was granted, Eugene Henning, managing director of the players’ organisation, said: “Although we had to take legal action against the Border Rugby Union, we are still of view that this result is not in the best interest of South African rugby. But the players had no other option but to take action on this matter. On behalf of the players, Sarpa will now liaise with the liquidator going forward to see what can be recovered from the process for the players”.

The return date when the court will determine to grant the final order is 26 June 2018.