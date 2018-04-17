Popular Topics
Bontle Mokoena: Mantsoe confessed to sacrificing my sister in ritual

Bontle Mokoena was the second witness to take the stand on Tuesday in the trial against Sandile Mantsoe who’s accused of killing Karabo Mokoena about a year ago.

Sandile Mantsoe in court on 15 September 2017 for the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena. Picture: EWN.
Sandile Mantsoe in court on 15 September 2017 for the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Karabo Mokoena’s sister Bontle has told the High Court in Johannesburg that Sandile Mantsoe confessed to sacrificing her in a ritual.

Bontle was the second witness to take the stand on Tuesday in the trial against Mantsoe who’s accused of killing Mokoena about a year ago and dumping her burnt body in the veld in Lyndhurst.

Mokoena’s older sister Bontle has told the court that after police had searched Mantsoe’s apartment and handcuffed him, her mother asked Mantsoe if he had killed her daughter to which he replied no.

She says after police had interrogated Mantsoe, they asked to speak to her mother alone and then they heard her screaming.

Bontle says it was at this point that police told them Mantsoe had confessed to killing Karabo as part of a sacrifice for his business.

Trying to hold back the tears, Bontle says the police also told them that Mantsoe had admitted to burning Karabo’s body and had agreed to show them where she was buried.

Mantsoe has, however, has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Timeline

