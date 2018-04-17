Baby girl True joins the Kardashian clan
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star gave birth last Thursday near Cleveland, Ohio after years of documenting her struggle to conceive.
LOS ANGELES - Khloe Kardashian on Monday officially announced the arrival of her first child, and said the baby girl would be called True.
“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family!” Kardashian, 33, told her 75 million Instagram followers, posting a picture of a room filled with pink balloons and flowers.
Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True! pic.twitter.com/Hn2RFzRMuu— Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 16, 2018
Boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who plays basketball for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, was reportedly present at the birth despite multiple US media reports that he had been caught on video kissing other women as recently as a week ago, and also last autumn.
Neither Kardashian nor Thompson has commented on the reports of his alleged cheating. According to her Instagram announcement on Monday, the baby will take Thompson’s name.
The baby is the third child born into the reality television family this year following older sister Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago in January by a surrogate, and younger half-sister Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott in February.
True joins Kardashian cousins North, Saint, Reign, Dream, Mason and Penelope.
