Auditor General terminates contracts with KPMG, Nkonki

The two embattled audit firms worked on public sector deals for the office.

JOHANNESBURG - The Auditor General has terminated its contracts with KPMG and Nkonki.

Auditor General Kimi Makwetu says issues around the companies have been concerning and pose significant risk to the reputation of his office.

In a short statement on Tuesday, KPMG says it hopes the termination of the contract is only temporary.

