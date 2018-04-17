ANC's Duarte hints at rift between ANCWL, Madikizela-Mandela

Duarte explained why 11 women, including current women’s league president Bathabile Dlamini and minister in the presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, felt the need to vacate the NEC.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) national working committee has advised its women’s league members that now is not the appropriate time to defend their actions regarding allegations about resignations from the league during the tenure of late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The Women’s League called a press conference on Monday to what they call "set the record straight" and provide clarity on certain public utterances and aspersions, particularly allegations that they did not want to work with Madikizela-Mandela.

The party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte addressed the briefing.

“There were other matters, serious matters in the Women’s League that occasioned a rift between very senior people and herself.”

Duarte explained why 11 women, including current women’s league president Bathabile Dlamini and Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, felt the need to vacate the NEC.

“Now, we’re saying now it’s not the time for us during a period of mourning to explain all of that.”

She says that now is not the time to talk about such allegations, saying the country and family of Madikizela-Mandela is still mourning.

The ANC says it will work hard to preserve the legacy of Madikizela-Mandela.