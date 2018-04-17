AFU: Goods seized at Gupta compound to be used to recoup Estina funds

Officials raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold on Monday afternoon, seizing luxury cars, including a Porsche, Ferrari and a Jeep Cherokee.

JOHANNESBURG – The Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU) says the goods seized from the Gupta family property will be used to recoup almost R250 million, which went missing from the Free State dairy project.

Officials raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold on Monday afternoon, seizing luxury cars, including a Porsche, Ferrari and a Jeep Cherokee.

It is understood that all 43 properties belonging to the controversial family and the multi-million rand jet which landed in Lanseria Airport over the weekend are on a list of properties to be seized.

It is also understood that bank accounts belonging to family-linked Oakbay Investments and Sahara Computers will not be spared in the process.

This all forms part of the order made by the High Court in Bloemfontein last week, on the restraint of several assets to the value of just over R250 million.

Officials spent some time doing inventory on Monday while Gupta legal representatives observed.

The operation is related to the failed Estina Dairy Farm in the Free State where millions of rands went missing.

The media were kept outside the locked gates until dusk.