AFU: Goods seized at Gupta compound to be used to recoup Estina funds
Officials raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold on Monday afternoon, seizing luxury cars, including a Porsche, Ferrari and a Jeep Cherokee.
JOHANNESBURG – The Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU) says the goods seized from the Gupta family property will be used to recoup almost R250 million, which went missing from the Free State dairy project.
Officials raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold on Monday afternoon, seizing luxury cars, including a Porsche, Ferrari and a Jeep Cherokee.
It is understood that all 43 properties belonging to the controversial family and the multi-million rand jet which landed in Lanseria Airport over the weekend are on a list of properties to be seized.
It is also understood that bank accounts belonging to family-linked Oakbay Investments and Sahara Computers will not be spared in the process.
This all forms part of the order made by the High Court in Bloemfontein last week, on the restraint of several assets to the value of just over R250 million.
Officials spent some time doing inventory on Monday while Gupta legal representatives observed.
The operation is related to the failed Estina Dairy Farm in the Free State where millions of rands went missing.
The media were kept outside the locked gates until dusk.
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.