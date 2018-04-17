2 CT girls killed in ‘hit & run’

Guptas to challenge AFU’s assets seizure
Local
It’s understood they were knocked over by a car in Kraaifontein on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Two girls have been killed in what is believed to have been a hit and run.
ER24 says the two girls were aged three and 12.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring says: “ER24 paramedics arrived on scene shortly after 5pm and found their bodies in the left lane of the road. A light motor vehicle was parked just a short distance away. Paramedics assessed both children and found they had sustained numerous injuries. They showed no signs of life.”
