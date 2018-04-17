17 injured in petrol tanker, minibus taxi collision
Traffic was severely affected in and around Hendrik Potgieter Road as a result.
JOHANNESBURG - Seventeen people have been injured in an accident involving a petrol tanker on the West Rand.
The tanker and a minibus taxi collided in Strubens Valley earlier on Tuesday.
Netcare911’s Tebogo Magoro said: “On arrival, Netcare 911 and other services attended to a total of 17 passengers. Some patients were transported to various hospitals for further treatment. The exact course of the collision is not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”
Roodepoort: Truck and taxi collide injuring 17 people on Hendrik Potgieter Road in Strubens Valley, Gauteng @_ArriveAlive @FatalMoves @jour_maine @RdptRecord @RoodepoortNorth pic.twitter.com/RNFeApz3VA— Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) April 17, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
