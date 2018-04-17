15 players invited to Springbok camp in Durban

The Springbok management is using the three alignment camps to accelerate preparations for the forthcoming international rugby season.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifteen Cell C Sharks players, including the uncapped Sbu Nkosi, André Esterhuizen, Robert du Preez, Cameron Wright, Thomas du Toit and Akker van der Merwe, have been invited to the third and final Springbok alignment camp in Durban from 22 to 25 April.

The Springbok management is using the three alignment camps to accelerate preparations for the forthcoming international rugby season.

A total of 22 players from the DHL Stormers and Emirates Lions were present at the second camp which took place two weeks ago at the Riverside Resort in Vanderbijlpark situated in the south of Johannesburg, while 12 Vodacom Bulls players attended the first camp at the same venue.

According to Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s Director of Rugby, the Springbok management is looking forward to linking up with the Durban-based players at final alignment camp.

“We managed to work through a lot of technical details during our first two camps and the various sessions with the Cell C Sharks players will be equally intensive,” explained Erasmus.

“We saw during the other two camps that the players appreciate the technical discussions and the clarification of our approach for the forthcoming international season, starting with Wales in Washington and the home series against England. Similar to the Vanderbijlpark camps, we will also have a couple of the Cell C Sharks coaches in attendance over the four days in Umhlanga.”

No on-field activities are planned for the camps and the focus of the various sessions is exclusively on alignment, which will ensure a smooth transition from Vodacom Super Rugby to the Springboks when the squad gets together for the June Internationals.

The Springboks start their international commitments with a clash against Wales in Washington DC on 2 June. They then return immediately after to South Africa to face England in the Castle Lager Incoming Series, which will comprise three Tests on consecutive weekends.

Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg will host the series opener on 9 June, while the second Test takes place on 16 June at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, and the final match in the series will be contested a week later at DHL Newlands in Cape Town.

The following Cell C Sharks will attend the third Springbok alignment camp in Durban:

Forwards:

Tendai Mtawarira (prop)

Coenie Oosthuizen (prop)

Thomas du Toit (prop)

Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker)

Akker van der Merwe (hooker)

Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward)

Dan du Preez (loose forward).

Backs:

Louis Schreuder (scrumhalf)

Cameron Wright (scrumhalf)

Robert du Preez (flyhalf)

André Esterhuizen (centre)

Lukhanyo Am (centre)

Lwazi Mvovo (wing)

Sbu Nkosi (wing)

Curwin Bosch (fullback).