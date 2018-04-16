Zola Skweyiya's memorial to be held on Wednesday
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for the late struggle stalwart who died last week at the age of 75.
JOHANNESBURG - The late Dr Zola Skweyiya's memorial service will be held on Wednesday at the Tshwane Events Centre.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for the late struggle stalwart who died last week at the age of 75.
Tributes have been pouring in for the stalwart with the United Democratic Alliance's Bantu Holomisa saying he'll remember Skweyiya as a deep thinker.
“Zola won’t be different from legacies of other stalwarts whose aim has been to improve the quality of life of many and who have been disappointed by the way things have turned out, especially around corruption.”
Skeyiya's funeral will be held on 21 April.
