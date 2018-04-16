‘Winnie’ director apologises for not granting Mufamadi right of reply

Pascale Lamche apologised to him for not getting his response for the documentary but also says she stands by her work.

JOHANNESBURG - The director of the controversial documentary Winnie has apologised to former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi for failing to give him the right of reply but insists she's proud of her work.

Pascale Lamche attended a briefing called by Mufamadi earlier on Monday where she listened attentively as he tried to clear his name of allegations made against him in the film.

“He told us he was a member of the executive committee of the ANC and we must restart the investigation into all the cases against Winnie Mandela,” that's the voice of the former police head of the murder and robbery squad Henk Heslinger said in the documentary Winnie.

But in Parktown earlier on Monday, Mufamadi who was the security minister Heslinger was talking about, said he never gave the directive for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to be re-trialled for Seipei's murder.

In the documentary, Heslinger implicates the former minister in the decision to charge the late struggle icon Madikizela-Mandela with the murder of Stompie Seipei.

Mufamadi says he knew there was an investigation but the orders didn't come from him.

“I’d probably interview the former minister.”

He says she felt the need to tell Madikizela-Mandela's story because South Africans needed to know what she went through.