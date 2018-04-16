Tony Leon denies allegations he played role in Madikizela-Mandela's persecution
Former DA chief whip Douglas Gibson says Leon was just doing his job as leader of the opposition party during the apartheid period by looking into the case.
CAPE TOWN - Former DA leader Tony Leon has denied allegations that he played a role in the persecution of late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
This follows claims by former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi that Leon was the person who called for the case against Madikizela-Mandela to be reopened for the murder of Stompie Seipei.
He says Leon thought the murder case wasn't investigated efficiently.
“There was a whole football club that was terrorising Soweto at the time, you had the Stompie Seipeis [and another murder] ... it was all going on. It was under-investigated and we thought it was probably under prosecuted.”
Earlier today, Mufamadi questioned the motive behind a documentary on the life of the late Madikizela-Mandela, urging South Africans to ask themselves why only the operators of Stratcom were interviewed in the film.
