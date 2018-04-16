'Time not right to discuss why 11 ANCWL members left in #WinnieMandela's tenure'
ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte says allegations that they resigned because they did not want to be led by a criminal are unfounded.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it not an appropriate time to address allegations as to why 11 of the Women’s League's (ANCWL) NEC members resigned during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's tenure as league president.
ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte says allegations that they resigned because they did not want to be led by a criminal are unfounded.
She says there were other issues that faced the league and the resignations were based on that.
The ANC held a media conference in their defence at Luthuli House on Monday evening.
The media were invited by the ANCWL to “set the record straight and provide clarity on certain public utterances and aspersions”.
But the ANC intervened, saying it is not the right time to debate such allegations.
Duarte said: “At the time, there was acrimony with the ANCWL and it was felt by these women that it was best for them to resign.”
She says those members who resigned should be protected and defended as much as the legacy of the late struggle icon Madikizela-Mandela.
Duarte says it is not correct that 48 hours after the "mother of the nation" was laid to rest that such discussions are entertained.
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
[WATCH] Joburg ANC's secret ballot court bid fails
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.