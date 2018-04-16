Popular Topics
'Time not right to discuss why 11 ANCWL members left in #WinnieMandela's tenure'

ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte says allegations that they resigned because they did not want to be led by a criminal are unfounded.

ANC Women’s League members saying a prayer during the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
ANC Women’s League members saying a prayer during the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it not an appropriate time to address allegations as to why 11 of the Women’s League's (ANCWL) NEC members resigned during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's tenure as league president.

ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte says allegations that they resigned because they did not want to be led by a criminal are unfounded.

She says there were other issues that faced the league and the resignations were based on that.

The ANC held a media conference in their defence at Luthuli House on Monday evening.

The media were invited by the ANCWL to “set the record straight and provide clarity on certain public utterances and aspersions”.

But the ANC intervened, saying it is not the right time to debate such allegations.

Duarte said: “At the time, there was acrimony with the ANCWL and it was felt by these women that it was best for them to resign.”

She says those members who resigned should be protected and defended as much as the legacy of the late struggle icon Madikizela-Mandela.

Duarte says it is not correct that 48 hours after the "mother of the nation" was laid to rest that such discussions are entertained.

