Stoke aim for a win against West Ham to keep Premier League status hopes alive

Stoke City have not won a game since 20 January 2018

JOHANNESBURG - With Manchester City declared league champions on Sunday night following their neighbour’s loss to West Bromwich Albion, the focus now shifts to the top four race and – more importantly – the fight for survival at the bottom of the table.

Teams from 15 all the way down the bottom have a chance of being relegated come game week 38.

Monday evening marks one of the most important matches which could, arguably, seal the survival of West Ham United and potentially dent the survival hopes of struggling Stoke City.

The Hammers go into their match on Monday evening off a one-all draw against Chelsea preceded by a 3-0 win over Southampton.

Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez will be hoping to continue their goal-scoring form; scoring three in their last two games between the pair.

Paul Lambert’s men were beaten by Spurs in their last outing and need to overcome their London opponents to climb up to just as dangerous 18th place.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 9pm.