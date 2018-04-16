Popular Topics
Stellenbosch student murderer sentenced to 23 years in jail

Wasief Buxbey, aged 29, handed himself over to police and confessed to killing Robyn Pearce in Sea Point in December 2016.

Robyn Pearce. Picture: Facebook.com.
Robyn Pearce. Picture: Facebook.com.
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The man convicted of murdering Stellenbosch student Robyn Pearce has been sentenced to an effective 23 years behind bars.

Wasief Buxbey, aged 29, handed himself over to police and confessed to killing the Maties student in Sea Point in December 2016.

He was a maintenance worker at the block of flats where she lived.

Buxbey broke into the fourth floor apartment through the toilet window and stole valuables to buy tik.

He says he came across Pearce who pleaded with him not to hurt her and told him to take whatever he wanted.

Instead of showing mercy, the killer drew a knife and stabbed the university student five times.

Judge John Hlophe has sentenced him to 18 years imprisonment.

Buxbey received 10 years for house breaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Hlophe has ordered that half of the second sentence be added to his term for murder.

