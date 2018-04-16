Sharks coach Du Preez laments early tries in defeat to Bulls

The Blue Bulls beat the Sharks 40-10 in the only South African Super Rugby game at Johnsons Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

John Mitchell’s men, fresh from a bye, travelled down to Durban and made Kings Park feel like Loftus as an early brace from Springbok utility back Warrick Gelant propelled them to a 14-3 lead inside the first 20 minutes of the game. The first of that brace came in dubious fashion, as Gelant appeared to have been in an offside position when flyhalf Handre Pollard chipped through for Gelant to score.

After some consultation with the television match official, referee Egon Seconds finally credited Gelant with the try.

There was nothing dubious about Gelant’s second, as he showed some great individual brilliance, when he put in a grubber kick for himself to collect and dot down.

Du Preez said that those early tries halted his team's momentum.

“We spoke about the Bulls scoring points in the first 40 minutes of every single game, it’s been a trend of theirs right through this season,” explained du Preez after the clash.

“Unfortunately, they kept that habit going against us which put us on the back foot and from which we could never recover.”

“They played the perfect game, there was a good mix of running rugby and kicking the ball into space – we just couldn’t handle it,”

The Bulls were in imperious form and added further tries from Adriaan Strauss and Jonny Kotze, and Gelant also completed his hattrick midway through the game.

The Sharks' only try came from a storming run from center Andre Esterhuizen and a penalty from Robert du Preez Jnr for their 10 points on the night.