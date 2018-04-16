Separate probes underway after CT cop kills attacker at police station
The official was registering a docket on Sunday when he was approached by the man who asked that he be taken into custody.
CAPE TOWN - Two separate probes have been launched after a metro police officer shot dead a man who'd allegedly stabbed him at Mfuleni police station.
It's alleged he then produced a knife and stabbed the officer three times.
The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith says the officer retaliated, shooting his attacker.
“Two other civilians sustained wounds, both in the right foot, as a result of ricocheting bullets. A metro police officer was assisted at Melomed in Bellville and will receive counselling. One of the two civilians wounded was transported to Tygerberg Hospital for treatment.”
Smith adds that apart from the police investigation, Ipid must also probe the incident.
“The South African Police Service is investigating the matter as well as the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. The city will assist in any way to ensure the matter is expedited.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
