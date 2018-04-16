Sentencing of former WC top cop Lamoer to start on Monday
Arno Lamoer and his co-accused pleaded guilty to charges of corruption after entering into a plea bargain with the state.
CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings in the corruption case against former Western Cape top cop Arno Lamoer and three others will start on Monday.
Lamoer, brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, along with Cape Town businessman Saleem Dawjee were convicted of corruption in the Western Cape High Court in February.
Another police official, Sharon Govender, was acquitted on all charges against her. Lamoer and his co-accused pleaded guilty to charges of corruption after entering into a plea bargain with the State.
Dawjee was also convicted on a charge of fraud.
Dawjee, a tow truck company owner, admits to having paid the officers while they were employed by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in return for special favours.
He furnished them with gifts which included money, paid for their clothing, travelling costs and fuel.
The businessman gave Lamoer and his family more than R60,000 between 2011 and 2013.
Officers Van der ross and Govender also benefited from their corrupt relationship with Dawjee.
Dawjee admits that at the time of the payments he could foresee that he would receive preferential treatment as a result of transactions.
All four men have been acquitted on charges of racketeering and money laundering.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
-
GDE suspends online registrations for 2017
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.