Sentencing of former WC top cop Lamoer to start on Monday

Arno Lamoer and his co-accused pleaded guilty to charges of corruption after entering into a plea bargain with the state.

FILE: Former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings in the corruption case against former Western Cape top cop Arno Lamoer and three others will start on Monday.

Lamoer, brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, along with Cape Town businessman Saleem Dawjee were convicted of corruption in the Western Cape High Court in February.

Another police official, Sharon Govender, was acquitted on all charges against her. Lamoer and his co-accused pleaded guilty to charges of corruption after entering into a plea bargain with the State.

Dawjee was also convicted on a charge of fraud.

Dawjee, a tow truck company owner, admits to having paid the officers while they were employed by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in return for special favours.

He furnished them with gifts which included money, paid for their clothing, travelling costs and fuel.

The businessman gave Lamoer and his family more than R60,000 between 2011 and 2013.

Officers Van der ross and Govender also benefited from their corrupt relationship with Dawjee.

Dawjee admits that at the time of the payments he could foresee that he would receive preferential treatment as a result of transactions.

All four men have been acquitted on charges of racketeering and money laundering.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

