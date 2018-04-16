Sassa is failing poor communities – WC Social Development Dept
Earlier this year Sassa announced its plans to take over the distribution of relief kits to disaster victims which was previously the responsibility of the City of Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department has accused the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) of failing poor communities.
Earlier this year Sassa, announced its plans to take over the distribution of relief kits to disaster victims which was previously the responsibility of the City of Cape Town.
Social Development MEC Albert Fritz says he'll be writing to Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu this week to request a meeting to discuss a lack of support.
He says there's been a growing trend in communities across the province which have experienced service delivery delays or have been left unassisted by Sassa after a disaster.
Fritz says he wants the issue addressed before the winter season.
His spokesperson Sihle Ngobese says: “Sassa is the budget holder for assistance of social relief in times of disaster or when people face undue hardship. It’s legally mandated by law to assist.”
In the latest incident last week, a fire broke out in the Riemvasmaak informal settlement near Strandfontein, leaving at least 12 people homeless.
These families have since received no assistance from Sassa.
