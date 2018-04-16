SACP condemns alleged abuse of power by Arthur Fraser

The SACP has called an attempt by Fraser to frustrate the Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe an act of desperation and sabotage.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has condemned the alleged abuse of power and unlawful conduct of the State Security Agency Director-General Arthur Fraser.

The SACP has called an attempt by Fraser to frustrate the Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe an act of desperation and sabotage after Dintwe launched investigations into corruption and abuse of services at the agency.

The party says the Inspector-General needs to complete his work without fear, favour or interference by anyone to most successfully carry out the investigations.

SACP’s Alex Mashilo says Fraser’s actions are concerning.

“The fact the Fraser withdrew the Inspector-General of Intelligence’s security clearance at the time when the Inspector-General was investigating Fraser leaves much to be desired.”