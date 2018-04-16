SA glass maker Consol to raise $290m in IPO

The flotation, pencilled in for 30 April, comes amid growing confidence among investors and business leaders.

JOHANNESBURG - South African glass bottle maker Consol aims to raise up to $290 million via an initial public offering (IPO), it said on Monday, returning the firm to public markets after more than a decade in the hands of private equity groups

The flotation, pencilled in for 30 April, comes amid growing confidence among investors and business leaders that President Cyril Ramaphosa will follow through on promises to revive the economy and bring policy certainty.