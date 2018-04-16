SA Fashion Week 2018 bows out
Sixty-nine collections were displayed to over 9,000 fashion lovers, bringing together business and creativity.
JOHANNESBURG - The 33rd edition of the South African Fashion Week (SAFW) turned Sandton City into a runway as the who’s who in the fashion industry came out to play.
Top local designers, including Rich Mnisi, Sindiso Khumalo, Black Coffee, Gert-Johan Coetzee, Rubicon and Sun Goddess, among others, showcased their Spring/Summer 2018 collections over a period of six days.
Oversized hats, eye-catching prints and half-and-half outfits took over the opening night thanks to a Woolworths collaboration with Mnisi, Thebe Magugu, Wanda Lephoto and Young and Lazy - which are set to be sold in selected Woolworths stores in the coming months.
Other highlights of the week included collaborations from day three when Gert-Johan Coetzee joined forces with McDonald's, while Rubicon teamed up with Appletizer and 2017 New Search winner Mmuso Maxwell showed off a collection with polka dots, structured skirts and airy dresses worn over pants.
Rising designer Kumkani Bespoke walked away with an all-expenses-paid trip to Pitti Uomo in Italy and additional prizes to the value of R100,000 after winning the Mini Scouting Menswear competition on day four.
The fashion bonanza came to a close on Saturday evening.
Menswear took over with printed trench coats, casual and formal combinations, as well as metallic coloured jackets from Esnoko. There was also a spiritual collection honouring God from SAFW regular De Mil.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
