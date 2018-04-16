Ramaphosa appoints investment envoys to boost SA's economy
President Cyril Ramaphosa says they will have certain responsibilities, starting with the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London this week.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has appointed four investment envoys to campaign for attracting investors to boost South Africa's economy.
Ramaphosa announced plans to raise $100 billion to boost the economy over the next five years during a briefing at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday evening.
To realise this initiative, the president has asked four experts in the financial investors to commit their time to attracting investments.
The investment envoys are former finance minister Trevor Manuel, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, and business people Jaco Maree and Phumzile Langeni.
Ramaphosa says they will have certain responsibilities starting with the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London this week.
“I’ve asked these wonderful South Africans to travel across the world to go to would be investors.”
