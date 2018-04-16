Raid underway at Gupta compound
Officials from the Hawks and NPA are carrying out an order to seize assets belonging to several people and entities linked to the failed Estina Project.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are raiding the Guptas’ compound as part of the investigation into the Free State Dairy Farm scandal.
Officials from the Hawks and the NPA are carrying out an order awarded by the Bloemfontein High Court this month, to seize assets belonging to several people and entities linked to the failed Estina Project, including the Guptas.
The NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku said: “In respect of the criminal investigation around the Vrede Diary Farm, now the curator is executing the order with the NPA officials and the Hawks.”
The Guptas have denied any wrongdoing in the scandal.
There is still no movement at the Gupta compound where Sars and the Assets Forfeiture Unit are conducting a raid.
EWN understands it’s a seizure operation but further details aren’t available.
Officials are working behind closed gates and high walls with a large media contingent anxiously waiting outside.
It’s understood that the Gupta family is oversees with Ajay Gupta last seen in Dubai.
Questions have been asked about Estina Dairy Farm in the Free State where millions went missing.
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.