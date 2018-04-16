Raid underway at Gupta compound

Officials from the Hawks and NPA are carrying out an order to seize assets belonging to several people and entities linked to the failed Estina Project.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are raiding the Guptas’ compound as part of the investigation into the Free State Dairy Farm scandal.

Officials from the Hawks and the NPA are carrying out an order awarded by the Bloemfontein High Court this month, to seize assets belonging to several people and entities linked to the failed Estina Project, including the Guptas.

The NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku said: “In respect of the criminal investigation around the Vrede Diary Farm, now the curator is executing the order with the NPA officials and the Hawks.”

The Guptas have denied any wrongdoing in the scandal.

There is still no movement at the Gupta compound where Sars and the Assets Forfeiture Unit are conducting a raid.

EWN understands it’s a seizure operation but further details aren’t available.



Officials are working behind closed gates and high walls with a large media contingent anxiously waiting outside.

It’s understood that the Gupta family is oversees with Ajay Gupta last seen in Dubai.

Questions have been asked about Estina Dairy Farm in the Free State where millions went missing.