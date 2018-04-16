R Lee Ermey, 'Full Metal Jacket' sergeant dies at 74

-
In daytime discos, South Korea's elderly find escape from anxietyWorld
-
Feted Italian film director Vittorio Taviani diesLifestyle
-
[WATCH] #Beychella: Beyoncé becomes first black woman to headline CoachellaLifestyle
-
Mariah Carey thanks fans for support after opening up on bipolar diagnosisLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 14 April 2018Lifestyle
-
Will Ferrell 'unhurt' after car crashLifestyle
-
Nicki Minaj: I feel I’ve been ‘ambushed’ by Cardi BLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Naomi Campbell: #WinnieMandela represents what we all haveLocal
-
Kanye West penning philosophy bookLifestyle
-
Malema ‘won’t forget’ those who betrayed Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Mama Winnie's final journey homeLocal
-
5 popular points from Malema’s speech on Winnie Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
-
Crowds gather at Mama Winnie’s final resting placePolitics
-
Mbalula: ANC will continue begging Malema to return homePolitics
-
Bathabile Dlamini to govt: Declare day dedicated to Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
-
[OPINION] Damaged Goods: Patriarchy, Power and Disposable WomenOpinion
-
[OPINION] The language bridgeOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why hating Facebook won’t stop us from using itOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA business must tackle its deeply rooted prejudiceOpinion
-
[OPINION] The politics of spectacleOpinion
-
[FACT CHECK] SA’s serial murder & rape ‘ranking’ not supported by dataOpinion
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Starbucks chief executive apologises for arrests of two black menBusiness
-
Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-usersBusiness
-
[ALERT] KPMG to launch ‘unprecedented’ review of work done by partnersLocal
-
Musk insists Tesla does not need more capital, predicts profit soonBusiness
-
2 KPMG South Africa partners resign after facing disciplinary chargesBusiness
-
Rand steadies at end of volatile week, stocks flatBusiness
R Lee Ermey, 'Full Metal Jacket' sergeant dies at 74
The Kansas native died on Sunday from complications of pneumonia, his manager Bill Rogin said in a tweet.
(Reuters) - R Lee Ermey, a former marine turned Hollywood actor known for hardheaded military roles like Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket has died at 74, his manager said.
The Kansas native died on Sunday from complications of pneumonia, his manager Bill Rogin said in a tweet.
Ermey, who served in Vietnam, is best remembered as the foul-mouthed drill sergeant in Kubrick’s 1987 film, who tried to turn “maggot” recruits like Joker, played by Matthew Modine, into combat-ready Marines. He was nominated for a Golden Globe as Best Supporting Actor for the role.
In a four-decade acting career, he played a helicopter pilot in Apocalypse Now, portrayed authoritarian figures like Mayor Tillman in Mississippi Burning and did voice overs for characters like the green plastic soldier “Sarge” in Toy Story.
